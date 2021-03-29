Pakistan, ADB agree to expand economic portfolio

Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Monday agreed to expand economic portfolio to increase cooperation in the different areas This was agreed upon when Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held a virtual meeting with Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General, Central and West Asia Department of Asian Development Bank. Secretary Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and Country Director ADB Xiaohong Yang also joined the meeting. Both sides discussed and agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of trade and competitiveness, social protection (Ehsaas Programme), public private partnership, operationalisation of the EXIM Bank, and domestic resource mobilisation. Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar appreciated ADB’s role as a trusted development partner of Pakistan, especially in terms of the quality of the portfolio and support, keeping in view the emerging needs of the country that includes ADB’s timely support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister highlighted that despite challenges posed by Covid-19 and worldwide contraction, the key economic indicators are showing encouraging results owing to the government’s strong commitment for the structural reforms.













