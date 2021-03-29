United States fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

GUADALAJARA:Honduras booked their spot in the men’s soccer competition at the Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semi-final victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. ‘Los Catrachos’, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to hosts Brazil in the semi-finals, went 2-0 up through American-born Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma either side of halftime. The United States pulled one back through Jackson Yueill in the 52nd minute but could not get the equaliser. The United States have not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games. Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from winger Uriel Antuna and defender Johan Vasquez. Mexico and Honduras will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics.













