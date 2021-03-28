AKU agrees to establish Hospital and Medical College In Hyderabad

The Aga Khan University (AKU) Board has agreed in principle to a proposal of Commissioner Hyderabad to establish Aga Khan Hospital and a Medical College at Hyderabad.

The board agreed to establish the hospital and medical college during a meeting held here a few days back.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch was instrumental in convincing the Aga Khan University (AKU) Board to agree on opening of AKU Hospital and Medical College at Hyderabad Following which, the AKU delegation visited some areas of Hyderabad to identify the land for the establishment of the hospital and college.

Commissioner Baloch, who accompanied the AKU Board delegation during land identifying visit, directed the revenue officials to facilitate the AKU Board for the acquisition of land for the project.

Baloch said that by establishing the hospital and college in Hyderabad, modern, better and improved health facilities will be provided to the people of the region.

The AKU Board already runs a Maternity Hospital located at Jamshoro Road Hyderabad near Rajputana Hospital. The Maternity Hospital was established in the early 1990s. It is also expected that the proposed AKU Hospital and Medical College would be established in the vicinity of existing Aga Khan Maternity Hospital.