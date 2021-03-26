Vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 50 starts from March 30: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Friday that the coronavirus registration for people who are 50 and above will open on March 30.

“Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th,” announced the minister in a tweet.

Umar encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.

Umar had said that out of the 7 million doses to be received by April, 4 million would be finished products and ready to use, while 3 million doses would be in unpacked form. He added that a Chinese delegation would visit Pakistan to assist in the packaging of the vaccine.

The 60,000 single-dose CanSino vaccine are also being purchased by Pakistan, according to the minister. It may be recalled that trials of CanSino vaccine were carried out in Pakistan.

How to register

People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send a text message from any mobile phone number

The government will text message you back this information:

Your vaccine centre

The date

Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open from 9am to 5pm.