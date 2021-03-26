Let’s support democracy in Myanmar!

Short but definitely not sweet. Myanmar’s latest romance with democracy was brought to an abrupt end by its generals who had hogged on to the power seat for decades. It has been a month since they sent the Aung San Suu Kyi’s government packing on charges as ridiculous as possession of smuggled walkie-talkies. The Golden Land has been locked in a year-long emergency while an epic battle of wills is underway all across the country. On one side of the divide are unarmed protestors with red ribbons and balloons, clanging saucepans and gongs. They are on a head-on collision with live rounds, stun grenades and tear gas. More than 260 people have already lost their lives as the military is stepping up its game–both political and battle tactics. Several thousand have been arrested; rekindling fears of a rerun of 1988 and 2007’s brutal crackdown. Latest reports speak of growing terror as goon squads are carrying raids in the dead of the night; blacking out social media and showing no restraint in shooting into protests. Their ways would only lead to a tragedy of unknown proportions.

Biden’s administration was remarkably swift in imposing penalties on those involved in the coup; freezing their US assets. The EU has been just as quick with sanctions against Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Hlaing and others. In the meantime, the UN Human Rights Council is busy ringing alarm bells at “disproportionate use of force… by the Myanmar armed forces and police.” Yet, this condemnation has so far failed to put an end to the bloodshed. It did not help that the Security Council’s resolution in this regard was watered down by China and Russia.

Since Myanmar generals are not holding any punches in defence of their coup, many more practical steps are needed. It is high time that international sanctions target the country’s military and its commercial interests. An arms embargo could also be deliberated upon as a viable option. No arms should be supplied to a military that subjects them to its people. Strategic considerations aside, fears of nagging the generals a bit too much should not stop countries like India and Japan from adopting a stronger position. Surely, Beijing, New Delhi and Tokyo will all suffer tremendously if they have a failed state in their alley.

The only way to end Myanmar’s ethnic and religious strife is through the democratic process. Ms Suu Kyi was no angel. Her criminal ignorance of the Muslim Rohingyas–butchered right underneath her nose–and open defence of the military’s bloodied campaign before the International Court of Justice remain a stamp of shame on her humanitarian award. But no matter how ineffective, a democracy is (always) a thousand times better than an authoritarian rule. The people could not have been any more clear in their choice (Suu Kyi’s NLD had swept last year’s polls). Thus, the Tatmadaw cannot steal this mandate under the guise of rectifying electoral fraud. Myanmar deserves the world to honour its voice. Nothing else would do at this point! *