Islam and Islamic country’s conspiracy!

“They [Jews] tried to kill the principals of all religions with the same mentality in which they betrayed Jesus Christ and the same way they tried to betray and kill the Prophet MUHAMMAD (ﷺ).”

(Said by Syrian President Bashar Assad, during the visit to Syria of Pope John Paul II, New York Post)

The success of any nation is on unity. If you scatter, destruction will be your destiny. Unity gives strength to a nation to overcome all hindrance and difficulties. Islam also gives us a lesson on unity. “And keep a hold on the rope of Allah all together and do not be divided into sects.” But are we following our teachings?

“Basic trigonometric properties put forth by Muslim mathematicians serve as the basis for how GPS systems work today. ”

(the Lost Islamic History)

There was a time when Muslims were ruling all over the world. They were the superpowers. Muslims glory starts in 750CE with Abbasid Caliphate. They spend money generously on education and on books. But Muslims abandon their teachings. It’s the reality now their focus is only on money. They work only for their interests.

“It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up, and stop complaining.” (al-Jazeera)

So-called Muslim representatives are really representing the Muslim in the world? We never see any statement from those on the Palestine issue. They never speak against Israel. But we see many Muslim states are accepting Israel. They should stand against India for what they are doing in Kashmir instead of this they go against Pakistan because of their more than 100 billion investment.

Muslim countries make OIC make Muslim nations strong, in the end, they are working only for themselves. The main reason for OIC formation is to help and support all developing countries and to resolve their conflicts. But all conflicted nations are not part of OIC now. They are not even supporting humanity. If we compare OIC with the European Union, we’ll come to know how they are working on the development of all European countries. They never leave each other, but I think Muslims have forgotten that they are a nation.

“A believer to another believer is like a building whose different parts enforce each other.”

The Prophet (ﷺ) then clasped his hands with the fingers interlaced (while saying that).

In this advanced era, we have forgotten our values and teachings. To get our lost glory we need to work on our education and not to let anyone use us. We need to understand the power of unity. I think that is the only way to get our rank back in the world.