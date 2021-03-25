Pakistan Day military parade underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan day military parade, which was earlier rescheduled due to bad weather on March 23, has commenced in Islamabad starting with the performance of band from Army School of Music.

The armed forces from three contingents and other security forces displayed the traditional march whereas fighter jets presented fly past led by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

F-16, JF 17, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft formation participated in the fly past.

The traditional military parade mega event of the Pakistan Day celebrations is being held at the Parade Ground near the landmark Shakar-parian hills in the federal capital, Islamabad. Parade will also display military equipment.

The distinguished guests attending the ceremony include President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was unable to attend the parade as he is quarantining at home following the positive coronavirus test.