Four killed, 13 injured in Chaman blast

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in an explosion outside Levies headquarters in Chaman city of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison. They said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman. A large number of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the location after the blast and further investigation was under way, they added.

No group has thus far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August last year, at least five people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 21 others injured in a powerful bomb blast in Chaman. As per the security officials, unknown miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorcycle parked on Mall Road near the District Police Officer (DPO) office.