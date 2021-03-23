Pakistan Day: Maulana Tariq Jameel awarded with Pride of Performance award

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of outstanding services for the country several famous personalities were awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in their respective fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award was presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar, as well as religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.