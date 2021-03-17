Dua Lipa reveals how Anwar Hadid celebrated her Grammy win

“Don’t Start Now” with any speculation about Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s relationship status.

Despite not attending Sunday’s Grammys as Dua’s plus-one, her boyfriend of nearly two years didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the pop star’s career milestone.

In keeping with the theme inspired by the 25-year-old’s custom Versace gown, Anwar, 21, welcomed Dua home with a butterfly piñata, plus hot pink balloons that spelled out her name and a giant Pikachu. It’s the little things in life, right?

“all the [butterflies] n da world waiting 4 me,” she shared on social media on Tuesday, March 16. “my angel boy Anwar Hadid.”

After the ceremony, Dua slipped into a shimmery mini-dress embroidered with colorful butterflies and enjoyed a night out with members of her inner circle. And yes, the butterfly piñata came along too.

On the red carpet at the Grammys, Dua told E!’s Giuliana Rancic she’s still wrapping her head around the response to Future Nostalgia, a bright spot for fans amid an otherwise tough year.

The star said she couldn’t have imagined “in a million years I’d be putting out my record and promoting it from my sofa,” adding, “I’m just so grateful for the response, in that this has been there for people during this time. I’m just thrilled.”