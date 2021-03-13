International Women’s Day sees two female Generals in USA

While the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021 in different manners, the US decided to commemorate the event with a special pomp, promoting two lady officers to the coveted rank of Generals.

One of the hallmarks of the Biden Administration is diversity. Biden’s own Vice President is Kamala Harris, first African American, first South Asian and first woman elected to a national office. The Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is the first African American to serve in that capacity. Ms. Janet L. Yellen is the first woman to lead the Treasury in its 231-year history. Ms. Deb Haaland, Secretary of Interior, would be the first Native American appointed to a cabinet secretary position, a barrier she would break after she and Sharice Davids of Kansas became the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018. Mr. Xavier Becerra, a Democratic former congressman, would be the first Latino to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Ms. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, a woman of colour, has been confirmed by the Senate to become the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, as President Biden’s administration seeks to become a more active force in the global body. Mr. Biden has restored the post of U.N. ambassador to cabinet-level status after Mr. Trump downgraded it, giving Ms. Thomas-Greenfield a seat on his National Security Council.

Ms. Katherine Tai, who is Asian-American, would be the first woman of color to be the U.S. trade representative, a role that took on greater importance under the previous administration, which used the post to impose substantial tariffs against foreign countries and negotiate a series of trade deals, both small and large. Ms. Tai has served as the chief trade lawyer in the House and has extensive experience with China. She also played a key role in hammering out the new North American Free Trade Agreement. In this cabinet-level role that carries the rank of ambassador, Ms. Tai will be responsible for rebuilding trade relationships and helping to decide whether to continue collecting tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mr. Biden has chosen Susan Rice, a former national security adviser to Mr. Obama, to be the director of his Domestic Policy Council. She is the first Jamaican-American woman to hold that office. In this role, Ms. Rice will oversee a large part of the president’s agenda, including the administration’s response to the pandemic. Rice was among the women Biden considered to be his vice presidential running mate before choosing now Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ms. Avril Haines was the first member of Mr. Biden’s cabinet to win Senate confirmation and she is the first woman to serve in the top intelligence role. Alejandro N. Mayorkas is the first immigrant as well as the first Latino to be appointed as head of Homeland Security. After four years of immigration policy narrowly tailored to President Donald J. Trump’s personal whims, Mr. Biden is aiming to reorient the Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Mayorkas is charged with overseeing the rollback of the Trump administration’s more punitive immigration policies in his new role.

Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, a career educator and Latino, who rose through the ranks of Connecticut’s school system, was confirmed as Education Secretary.

If that was not enough diversity, Pete Buttigieg becomes the first openly gay person to be confirmed as a cabinet secretary. The selection was immediately hailed as a major breakthrough by L.G.B.T. advocacy groups.

Mr. Biden has also selected Representative Marcia L. Fudge, Democrat of Ohio, and chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, to serve as the secretary of housing and urban development.

These are but just to name a few examples of how President Biden has brought diversity in his cabinet. In this backdrop, on the auspicious occasion of the International Women’s Day, at the White House, President Joe Biden introduced Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost as his choice to command U.S. Transportation Command and Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson for promotion to general and commander of U.S. Southern Command. The two candidates to command combatant commands were introduced on International Women’s Day. Speaking at the impressive but austere ceremony, Biden said the Generals are examples of excellence for all Americans. He stressed that there is a dire need to see and to recognize the barrier breaking accomplishments of these women. He added that those ladies starting their military careers, must be assured that no door will be closed to them.

Vice President Harris pointed out that the U.S. military is built as a meritocracy — given equal treatment, the best are supposed to rise, and the country needs this. She reiterated the challenges from the global threats to our climate, health, physical security and cybersecurity. Harris opined that America’s capacity to meet these challenges is determined both by its diplomatic strength, and by its ability to build a strong, smart and sustainable military force: A force that recruits the most talented; a force that retains the most capable; a force that advances the best of the best.

Felicitating the two newly promoted officers, the US Vice President declared that they are “the best of the best.” She noted that Van Ovost is an Air Force Academy graduate who served as one of the early test pilots of the C-17 Globemaster III. She currently serves as the commander of the Air Mobility Command.

Richardson is an Army aviator who flew Huey’s and then Black Hawks. Today, she serves as the commanding general of the U.S. Army North. In his turn, the Secretary of Defence praised Biden for his decision to nominate these two women. It may be remembered that the two ladies promoted to the rank of General are the second and third following Lori Robinson, the first Lady to reach the rank of General in US Armed Forces. Lori Robinson retired in 2018. There are currently 11 commands in the US Armed Forces, which are commanded by four star generals. Thus it was a befitting tribute to the women of the USA from Joe Biden.

The writer is a retired Group Captain of PAF. He is a columnist, analyst and TV talk show host, who has authored six books on current affairs, including three on China