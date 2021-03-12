NAVAL CHIEF MEETS MILITARY LEADERSHIP OF UAE

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lt General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan separately.



Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Commander UAE Naval Forces and presented ceremonial Guard of Honour. The Naval Chief was given comprehensive briefing on UAE Navy. The Admiral also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

During call on with Commander UAE Naval Forces, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force. The Naval Chief also thanked Commander UAE Naval Forces for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander UAE Naval Forces acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and appreciated successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-21.

Later, during call on with Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries through bilateral exercises and training programs. The dignitaries acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation among the two countries.

It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.