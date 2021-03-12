Application submitted to find out culprits behind spy-cam installation, Ahsan Iqbal

After the accusation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar regarding the installation of spy-cam in the senate hall, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said that an application has been submitted to the secretary National Assembly to find out the culprits behind the act.

“Application given to Secretary National Assembly to secure a copy of CCTV footage of Parliament House for last 24 hours to find out culprits behind installation of spy cameras in Senate Hall and to ensure security of data.” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, a new polling booth was installed after Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar took it to Twitter and claimed that he and Dr. Musadik have found spy cameras installed in the polling booth prior to chairman and deputy chairman senate elections.

Following the claim by Khokhar, Fawad Chaudhry replied that this was a CCTV cable not a camera.

It is to be noted that elections for chairman and deputy chairman senate are being held today. The contest for chairman senate seat is held between PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gilani and government’s candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.