Ertugrul’s Ilbilge Hatun reveals her favourite TV sitcom

Actress Hande Soral on Wednesday revealed the name of her favourite television sitcom.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star shared a picture of laptop screen and wrote “Two Broke Girls is my guilty pleasure.”

‘Two Broke Girls’ is an American television sitcom that aired on CBS from September 19, 2011, to April 17, 2017.

Hande Soral played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul.’

Hatun becomes the second wife of Ertugrul in the final season of the historical television series.