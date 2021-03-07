Beyoncé creates a special song for young fan Lyric Chanel

Beyoncé has created a special mashup song as a tribute to a young fan who admired her as her idol. The little girl Lyric Chanel breathed her last after a protracted battle with brain cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the family of the 13-year-old girl chronicled her days grappling with the illness. The teenager died this week after a painful two-year battle with anaplastic ependymoma at age 13.

The little girl attracted over 600,000 followers, including celebrities like Queen Bey and Cardi B on Instagram.

The 39-year-old singer posted a video on YouTube for the young girl on March 5. The mashup song titled ‘Rest IN Peace Lyric Chanel’ consists of her three hits: ‘Brown Skin Girl,’ ‘Halo’ and ‘Love on Top.’

‘I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me’

Beyonce’s tribute video features Lyric’s photos and videos. Lyric loved Beyoncé’s song ‘Love On Top’ as she shared a video of herself singing the song last September. The video inspired Beyoncé who send the little girl flowers and a loving note.

In her encouraging note for the small girl, the Grammy winner singer quoted her song’s opening lyrics, saying, ?Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near.?

?I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Lyric’s story also inspired singer Cardi B who also shared her touching story on her Instagram.

It was a couple of days ago Lyric’s mother shared sad news to her daughter’s Instagram, “Just got news from Dr that Lyric is dying and only has days to live…. These are the hardest words to have to hear.”

On Friday, she passed away. The Go Gold for Childhood Cancer also confirmed the sad news of her passing away in an Instagram post, “Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old. Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she is most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”