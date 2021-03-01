Punjab to get 17 million COVID-19 vaccines soon, minister tells PA

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid revealed in Punjab Assembly that 17 million COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Punjab very soon and every individual of the province will be given the dose of vaccine. She was answering the queries of lawmakers in the question-hour during the ongoing session of Punjab Assembly.

The vaccine for COVID-19 will shortly be available in Punjab for everyone and the people above sixty five years of age will be given preference in the vaccination drive against corona. While responding the questions on Primary and Secondary Health Care department, Minister Health said that very soon corona vaccine will be available for the general public of the province. The steps taken by the government of Pakistan against corona virus were appreciated at the international level.

“The previous government did nothing for the up-gradation of health sector but the PTI government is revamping the basic health facilities for everyone. Our government is planning to upgrade Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Jam Pur,” said Yasmin Rashid, while answering a query of lawmaker. She further added that the government had recruited 32000 paramedical staff through the transparent system of Punjab Public Service Commission to ensure best health facilities in the province. The PPP MPA said that Jam Pur consists of 0.9 million people but it is deprived of even basic health facilities. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari asked the health minister to arrange vaccination for the members of the Punjab Assembly because they have to meet people in their constituencies frequently. Some women MPAs of PML-N accused the health department for being indulging in corruption with the fund collected in the name of COVID-19. “The health department was involved in embezzlement with the COVID fund as corruption was rampant in the Expo Centre quarantine,” said MPAs Hina Butt and Sumaira Komal.

Moreover, members in the Punjab Assembly criticized government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the province. Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat while responding to the criticism of the opposition members gave the assurance on the floor of the house that government is taking practical steps for the improvement of law and order in the province. Earlier, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat laid Audit Reports on the Accounts of Revenue Receipts of Government of Punjab for the Audit Year 2016-17 and 2019-20 and also laid the Appropriation Accounts Government of the Punjab Forest Department for the Year 2018-19.

The session was later adjourned to meet again on Tuesday afternoon.