Uncontested Senate elections made possible due to Pervez Elahi’s efforts: Kamil Agha

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Chaudhry Saleem Baryar called on newly elected Senator Kamil Ali Agha on Sunday and discussed with him the political situation and national issues. Baryar congratulated Agha on his election as Senator. Speaking on the occasion, Kamil Ali Agha said that due to the efforts of Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi uncontested Senate elections were possible in Punjab. He said that the PML leadership created an atmosphere of understanding so that the possible horse trading was blocked. Kamil Agha said that as in the past, he would play his full role as the party’s representative on the Senate floor. Ch Saleem Baryar said that the efforts of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi with reference to the Senate are commendable, it is hoped that the Senate elections in the other provinces and the center will be completed smoothly.













