Video of Kapil Sharma in a wheelchair sparks concern among fans

Renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was recently seen being hauled in a wheelchair, causing a wave of concern among the fans.

Considered as one of the most popular comedians in India, Kapil Sharma has amassed a huge fan following not only in India but across the border in Pakistan as well.

On Tuesday, pictures and videos surfaced of Kapil being moved in a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport by a man wearing a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit, leaving his fans anxious and concerned.

Answering a journalist’s question later on, Kapil Sharma said that there was no cause for concern as he only suffered a back injury while working out at the gym.