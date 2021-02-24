Daily Times

Celal Al chants ‘Dil dil Pakistan’

Turkish actor Celal Al, who brilliantly played the role of Abdur Rehman Alp in famous series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed his love for Pakistan by chanting “Dil Dil Pakistan.”

Pakistani actress Reema Khan took to social-networking platform Instagam and shared a video of her with Celal, singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan, Jan Jan Turkey’. The actress captioned the video as “Dil Dil Pakistan Jan Jan Turkey Pakistan-Turkey Dosti Zindabad @celalall.”

It is to be mentioned here that Reema Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Sadya Khan and other actors have recently arrived in Turkey and received a warm welcome from the Ertugrul Ghazi team.

