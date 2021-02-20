Covid-19 kills 40 more with 1,245 fresh cases

The coronavirus pandemic killed 40 more people in the last 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,527, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the NCOC, 1,245 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours and the national tally of cases has reached 568,506. The total count of active cases is 24,139.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,243 patients recovered from the virus, while 531,840 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far. Some 1,626 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, a total of 34,754 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours while so far 8,602,515 samples have been tested.

Sindh reported at least 391 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 255,429. According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Nine more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll reached 4,276. He further said that 468 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 238,498.

At least 526 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 166,242.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 28 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,166. The department added that at least 153,924 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19-inflicted deaths in Africa reached 100,294 on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent now stood at 3,796,354, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa Covid-19 dashboard. South Africa has reported the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Africa, at 48,708, followed by Egypt, at 10,201, and Morocco, at 8,524.

The southern Africa region is the area most affected by Covid-19 in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa region. A total of 3,346,404 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far.