‘#PawriHoraiHai’ girl speaks up about viral video

Social media is flooded with memes made on a Pakistani Instagram influencer’s viral video with ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ trending on top on a number of social media platforms.

While a number of celebrities including singer Ali Zafar, actor Saba Qamar and others have created their own meme versions of the video, a visit to the Instagram profile of the girl who created this video, reveals that she actually created this content for memes.

Yes, not only the girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is gaining followers but has also come forward with a response after the video went viral.

Taking to her Instagram story, Dananeer said that she is just overwhelmed by the response she received over the video and doesn’t have words to explain her excitement.