Sindh interested in constructing more resorts at Thar

Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Archives, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday visited the historical and archaeological sites in the Parkar region of Tharparkar district to inspect the ongoing construction and rehabilitation work along with the archaeologists, experts and lawmakers from the region.

Mr Shah told media persons they were all set to build more resorts in the desert district, particularly in the Parkar region, to attract more tourists and to promote and preserve the rich cultural and heritage sites, such as Jain temples.

He said that the Sindh government was all set to construct a resort at the Churio temple under pre-fabricated structure to provide more faculties to those visiting the ancient sacred sites of Hindus and those keeping their keen interests in such historical sites.”

Keeping in view the historical importance and significance of such sites and spots in the Parkar area we are also going to construct a guest house for the archaeologists and experts so that they can do more research on Jain temples and other such sites” he added. Sardar Shah said that there still a need to conduct more research and studies on various sites in the hilly area of Tharparkar adding he said that construction and rehabilitation work was going smoothly at various points adding he said that construction work on the cultural complex named after the eminent philanthropist Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso had already completed and it would soon be inaugurated in an impressive ceremony in Nagarparkar town.

He said that the Sindh government would also organize the events on the eminent freedom fighter Roolpo Kolhi and Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso tpo pay them the tributes for their sacrifices and their work for Thar and Sindh. He said a resort had already been constructed in Mithi town adding he such steps taken by Sindh government had already tried its best to promote the healthy activities of tourism and to promote the culture of the desert region.”

Thar as it is known an open museum of the nature needs such resorts and researches so that the beautiful aspect of the green desert district and its ancient sites can get the an international attention” he added and said that in coming years the region would be known as one of the most toured-spot of the country. The Sindh Minister said that he had already personally encouraged and supported those writers, poets, singers and artists , who were trying to depict the beautiful aspect of the desert. Senator Gianchand, MPAs including Qasim Siraj Soomro, Syed Ameer Ali Shah and the officials of the department were accompanying Mr Shah during his official visit to various points.