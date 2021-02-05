Shrine Lal Shahbaz opened for pilgrimage

After 70 days , the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz was opened officially for pilgrimage of the devotees.

As soon as shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz was opened early morning of Wednesday, big number of devotees of Lal Shahbaz arrived at shrine. The officials of Oqaf department, district administration and local police allowed to devotees to enter into Shrine through following the SOPs.

Administrator Oqaf Abdul Ghani Mahar, DSP Sehwan Dildar Soomro looked after the arrangements of opening of shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz.

The devotees laid floral wreaths and offered fateha and prayed for eradication of COVID virus. It remembered that shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz was closed since November 24 for devotees due to out break of covid. The Oqaf department installed sanitizers at entry gates of shrine and areas was washed and sanitized. SSP Jamshoro Mohammad Anwar Khetran said that that 250 number of police was deployed as security point of view in two shiftings.

According to DC Jamshoro captain Fareed u Ddin Mustafa only 100 devotees were allowed for 15 minutes and such rotation of entry of devotees will continue through SOPs.