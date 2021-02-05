WAPDA employees protest privatization

Scores of workers of WAPDA Hydro Union Wednesday protested against the privatization of WAPDA.

The protesting employees of WAPDA marched from the WAPDA office to the Press Club Tank and held placards in their hands inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands.

Addressing the protestors, Divisional Chairman WAPDA Hydro Union Husain Ahmad Marwat, Malik Gul Janan, Sanum Gul Tatoor and other speakers strongly denounced the decision of privatization of WAPDA and termed it “economic murder” of thousands of employees of WAPDA and demanded the government to fill the vacant positions in WAPDA and restore employee son quota.