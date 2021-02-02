Hasan Minaj opts for Nomi Ansari for sister’s wedding

Globally celebrated comedian Hasan Minhaj has become the talk of town after he channelled his inner desi boy

The Patriot Act star wreaked havoc on social media in Pakistan after a photo of him donning a kurta by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari made rounds online.

According to reports, the former ‘Daily Show’ correspondent had opted for the ace designer for his sister’s wedding ceremony

The comedian flaunted his South Asian roots in the white custom embroidered kurta and pyjama by Ansari’s fashion label.