A Sneak Peak into Youmna Khoury’s Personal Life

Youmna Khoury is one of the youngest business women in the Middle East. However, despite her immense success, she has had to face some serious challenges and hardships in her personal life. Youmna is not one of your conventional business owners who inherited her family business. She is a self made entrepreneur who rose to success to sheer commitment, hard work, and determination.

Youmna was born in Lebanon in 1997 and is now residing in Dubai with her family. She has two sisters, one older than her and one younger. One of the biggest hardships that Youmna had to face was when her father passed away when she was still young. Her father’s death took a toll on her and her entire family. However, Youmna’s heartbreaking events proved as assets and she came out stronger after that.

Her mother took care of her and her sisters during their childhood. They went to a respected school in Beirut where they received their education from. Ever since she was young, Youmna has always loved fashion. It was her dream to do something within the field of fashion. Therefore, she initially started her own salon in Lebanon, and then later created an online store called Youmi online shop where she sells her top favorite fashion accessories like false lashes, contact lenses, and hair extensions.

In addition to this, Youmna also has a popular Instagram page with 574k followers. Her instagram page gives her fans a better insight into her personal life. Through her page, we get to know about the things that she loves to do, for example, travel, workout, and drink coffee! In addition to this her instagram page acts as a huge style inspiration for many. Her fans are able to look at what sort of clothes she wears and by getting to know her more through Instagram direct messages.