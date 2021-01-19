Efforts afoot to develop Gorakh Hill Station: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh government was paying attention to develop Gorakh Hill Station.

He said that Gorakh Hill Station has friendly environment and it was attracted by tourists. Murad Ali Shah was speaking during a visit to the area. He was accompanied by PPP MNA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali.

Murad visited various parts of Gorakh Hill Station and said that all development of the tourist site would be completed without any delaying tactics. He said that more developments schemes will be launched at top of Gorakh Hill Station. He said that all facilities would be provided to the tourists.