NAB issues notice on irregularities in Sindh Healthcare Commission

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of various irregularities in the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and has sought a record from the commission for the last three years.

According to official sources, the NAB had learned from its sources that in the corporate institute political interference has influenced in the Sindh Healthcare Commission while the institution has not been fully functional in the last eight years. Despite clear orders of the High court the series continues in violation of the appointment of favored persons on important posts in Sindh Health Commission.

As per details few days ago, the provincial health department in Sindh Health Commission approves Farhana Memon, a Grade 18 female medical officer, illegally in Sindh as the Director Licensing has been appointed in the Health Commission, though in any position in the Commission only the Board of Commissioners of the Healthcare Commission has the authority to make appointments cannot interfere anyhow.

NAB sources said that the NAB has taken action against misused of its powers and asked CEO to appear and furnish report regarding transfers and appointments made during the previous years.

While correspondent Daily Times contacted CEO Baqir Raza regarding the irregular appointment in the commission so CEO Baqir Raza said, “This is a political issue. I can’t comment on it.”