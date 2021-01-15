Nurettin Sonmez humbled by Imran Khan’s appreciation for ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Turkish popular drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey have arrived in Pakistan on three-day visit. Bamsi and Artuk arrived in Islamabad with a 20-member Turkish delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

While speaking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez aka Bams? Beyrek said he was overwhelmed when Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Turkish serial of Dirilis: Ertugrul. Nurettin Sönmez also expressed his happiness over receiving humongous praise and appreciation from Pakistani people since the broadcast of Turkish serial, Dirilis Ertugrul aired on PTV.

He also expressed his desire to work with Pakistani actors. On the occasion, Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey said that Turkey and Pakistan have deep friendly relations, which is why the people of Pakistan and Turkey have a deep love for each other.

“Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries, people of both countries are also brothers and Pakistan is our second homeland,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that since the popularity of the Dirili?: Ertu?rul series in Pakistan, Turkish celebrities have also shown a close association with Pakistani actors and they are often seen expressing their love for Pakistan and the Pakistani people on social media.

Last week, the founding team of popular Turkish drama serial Ertugrul led by Kemal Tekden also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series based on the role of renowned Sub-continent personality Turk Lala in the Khilafat Movement, to be produced through cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.