PR earns over Rs 12 billion from freight business in two years

Pakistan Railways has earned around Rs 12.276 billion from the freight trains during last two years, making a leap towards transformation of the organization into a profitable entity. “The freight train service suffered no loss during the last two years due to prudent policies introduced by the incumbent government,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving detail of the earnings, he said the department had generated Rs18.853 billion against the expenditures of Rs12.950 billion, posting a profit of Rs5.903 billion during 2018-19. In 2019-20, the official said Pakistan earned Rs19.208 billion against the expenditures of worth Rs12.835 billion, saving a profit Rs6.373 billion. To a question, he said that at present as many as 18 trains were operational from Karachi to Hyderabad, while no train was operational from Karachi to Mirpur Khas.