SU Vice Chancellor Dr Burfat condoles death of Indonesian CJ in Karachi, terms it a big loss

The vice chancellor, University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed grief over the sad demise of the consulate general (CG) of Indonesia in Karachi

Mr Totok Prianamto who has passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Karachi.

In his condolence message, the vice chancellor Dr Burfat said that he had met Mr Totok numurous times on various occasions in Pakistan and found him a scholarly and eminent personality.

“We both always discussed academic linkages and collaboration in the sphere of research between Sindh University and the Universities of his country whenever we met at SU or in Hyderabad as he was regular visitor of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (HCCI)”, he recalled.

He said, Mr Totok would visit Sindh University’s Area Study Centre whenever he was invited adding that he donated some precious books to the Centre some couple of days back.

Paying glowing tributes to the diplomatic services of Mr. Totok, Dr Burfat said that he made unwavering efforts to strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Indonesia in every capacity and persuaded as well as convinced the Indonesian traders and investors to come to Pakistan for investment purposes.

Expressing condolences over the demise of the Indonesian CG, the vice chancellor said that the death of the diplomat was a great loss equally for the both countries and his diplomatic services will always be remembered.