Amjad Sabri’s daughter remembers the legendary qawwal in tearful birthday wish

We have all mourned the maestro Amjad Sabri, but none more than his family, especially his young kids. On what would have been his 50th birthday, his daughter Hoorain Amjad Sabri took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself with her dad, wishing him a happy birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABBA JAAN MISS YOU,” she wrote in the caption, with a sad-face and a heart emoji.

Today, Hoorain is all grown up with an Instagram handle that boasts 76.9k followers. Like the proud daughter that she is, she also keeps the memory of her legendary father alive by posting videos and pictures of him regularly

Hoorain can be seen clinging on to her father’s back in the picture as Sabri poses for the camera with his little one.

Sabri, aged 45, was slain four years ago when travelling by car from his home in Liaquatabad area to a television studio. A motorcycle pulled up alongside the vehicle and the attackers opened fire.