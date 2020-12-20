Foreign Minister Qureshi concludes two-day UAE visit

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi concluded his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates wherein he met the Emirati leadership and discussed bilateral as well as regional matters.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE, said a Foreign Office press release Saturday. Qureshi paid homage at the tomb of founder of the UAE (late) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

During his stay, the foreign minister also visited Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and interacted with local and international media.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE are marked by frequent high-level visits from both sides, which serve to provide impetus to their close bilateral cooperation.

Over the years, the two countries have signed a number of agreements in diverse fields which provide a strong framework for enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership. The two countries also collaborate closely in the multilateral organizations, in particular the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

He said the foreign minister’s visit provided another opportunity to Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, in particular in the areas of trade and investment, share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as to deepen their cooperation in the multilateral arena.

The spokesperson said Pakistani expatriates and workers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both countries.

During the visit of the foreign minister, the two sides acknowledged Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success story. A large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE forms a strong people to people bridge between the two countries.

Accordingly, they agreed to consider taking appropriate steps to encourage people to people contacts between them. The foreign minister’s visit was a reflection of close and cordial relationship, which Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed for decades, he added.