PPP ready to sacrifice Sindh govt to oust PM: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that his party is ready to sacrifice the government in Sindh to push for the removal of PTI government in the Centre, a private TV channel reported.

“All of us, including me, have decided to resign,” Bilawal told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will devise a strategy to use the ‘atom bomb’ of resignations and long march against the incumbent government. He once again reiterated the PDM’s demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation. He said the opposition would strategise in a way that the country is not destabilised. “We know the workings of resistance and negotiations both,” he continued. “But now that we have launched a movement and are demanding Imran Khan’s resignation, the time for a national dialogue has expired.” However, Bilawal noted that talks were important in a democratic system. “We want to restore democracy in the country.”

Bilawal also invited PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s Youm-e-Shahadat event at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27, 2020.

According to a statement from Bilawal House, the PPP chairman spoke to Maryam Nawaz over phone and discussed the political situation. They also discussed the upcoming Senate elections, vowing that no ‘unconstitutional means’ would be allowed to take place, as they allegedly did during the general elections 2018.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also opposed the government’s decision to hold Senate polls through a show of hands procedure. “Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the constitution of Pakistan,” he said, asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution. He further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution. “It seems that the cabinet does not have the understanding of these matters,” he lamented.