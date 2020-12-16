In Loving Memory of Our Heroes

December has started, wrapped by freezing cold; days are flint-grey still…!! hidden behind the scene of smog. What I am able to gaze outside from windowpane, the shadow of skyrocketing buildings and naked trees. I was completely wondered how everything look likes calm, the only voice my ears were able to listen the steps crunching on dead leaves by school going children. Black-capped birds were not singing and sitting on bare trees because all flowers have been plucked and uncovered trees may not inspire you rather makes you miserable and sad.

December has begun; its arrival always takes me 6 years back and reminds the incidence of Army Public School Peshawar. It was the most horrifying day in the history of Pakistan which left deep scars on our souls. It is commonly said, that time heals every wound but after passing 6 years the wound is still raw with the same pain and we are as grieved as were day first. It was a bleak cold morning in Pakistan; sun was dull and veiled in icy fog. I exactly kept in my mind. it was Tuesday” an ill-fated day” 16 December 2014 when more than 141 citizen including innocent children and dedicated teachers were given the blood bath. if today we see those clips on our TV screen and take glance of that deadliest attack, our heart jumps to our mouth, we feel shiver from head to heel. Now imagine for a minute the sentiments of those martyrs’ mothers whose children went to school on their feet and came back on other’s shoulder.

This bloodiest attacked not only shook the nation but the entire world. No word can describe the mental ignominy of their households. All words of condemnation are failed in front of this atrocious attack of coward extremists. They did not think even for a single minute before opening the fire on innocent souls, who would have never think in their dreams that they were inhumanly killed in broad day light. The pictures of innocent angles in uniform filled with blood and their bodies riddled with bullets were the evidence of their defenselessness and helplessness.

Six years have gone, but still it’s hard to pen down the feelings of their parents. Everything is same, nothing looks have to alter at their homes; their parent’s hoping and waiting for justice to be provided, so they could sleep with calm mind. Even with empty arms and moaning eyes, their mothers singing cradle songs for their children. We cannot even understand the one percent of their sorrow; they all are experiencing the extreme melancholy which is heavier than the mountain.

Khaula Bibi

Who knew, six years old Khaula is going to school but will never come back. Yes it was her first day at school. She was extraordinary excited at last she has joined her siblings’ school but unfortunately it has become her last day of life. With hopeful eyes, Khaula’s mother still stared on the door that perhaps one day this door would be unlock and her daughter step in and give her a tight long hug. While from deep inside her heart is aware, it is just a dream which can never turn into reality.

Shahzad Ijaz

Shahzad Ijaz was the student of 8th class. He wanted to join air force as a flying officer. He was inspired by Shaheed Rashid Minhas. He was fond of collecting pictures of new air combat and fighter planes. In an interview his father told to media, on the day of attack Shahzad woke up early and saw his new dress was not properly organized which made him bit angry. He said to his mother hang my new dress in hanger in a proper way. This new dress brought for his interview of PAF collage but in the end he could not appear for the interview. He had secured 90 percent marks in test, result came after his passing one week.

Usama Tahir

Usama was 16-year-old motivated guy who had huge wish to join Pakistan army and served his homeland. he was an exceptionally polite and kind hearted boy who was beloved by his parents and friends as well. He had strong conviction that militancy only can be removed by spreading education. He received several medals in table tennis and cricket. Additionally, his mother revealed that he liked chicken Karachi too much. Therefore, she always tried to make it possible her son never be disappointed on dining table.

Aimal Khan

Aimal Khan was 18 years old soft-hearted boy. He always remained worried for those poor labors that compelled to sleep on footpaths. He always showed compassion and sympathy towards deprived segment of the society. Apart from the good human being he was full of talent. He was famous for his car sketches that get viral on internal and received huge appreciation from the people. He had special interest in cars, he had renovated few cars with innovative style. His décor on car’s rim and seats paid him a handsome amount of money. According to his parents he was a very gentle child, they had never received any single complain of his son.

It is impossible to visualize how hard has become life for their parents, how difficult for them to breathing with dead dreams? Every parents holds same question in their soggy eyes, “Why our innocent kids have been selected to slaughter”? These are just few stories among 144. To listen those stories, One must have stone instead of heart in his chest, but we are not daring enough to write and read them.

In spite of a huge armed operation Rad-ul-Fassad and Zarb-e-Azab in response to 16 December, but the extremists’ groups of Taliban continue to increase frequently assisted suicide attacks and other terrorist assault across the Pakistan. The philosophy of Terrorism is growing rapidly due to few Taliban Groups constantly to be tolerated by the Government. Subsequent to APS attack on 16 December 2014, a 20 point came into sight National Action Plan, a list of indicator what required to be done on urgent basis, approved by both political parties and civil-armed leadership. Unfortunately, this strategy did not work effectively and could not provide justice by hanging those culprits publically. Policy makers should re analyzes the existing policy and find out the loopholes which was the reason of failure. on the other hand, at individual level we need to stop indecisive on the matter of terrorism and take a hard decision to tackle this threat that put in danger the future of our nation.

With the fresh wound and moist eyes, I will just pray “May such kind of incident never happened again on this planet”.

(The author is a visiting lecturer at Comsats Islamabad)