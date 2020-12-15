WB doubles aid package for Ehsaas Programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Monday that the World Bank has doubled its assistance for Ehsaas Programme, which would ensure social safety of maximum deserving people through further expansion of the programme.

The prime minister was told this during a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar and Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, who called on him here.

The World Bank’s country director describing the Ehsaas Programme as a flagship programme of social safety said it was a model for other countries to follow as well. The prime minister directed Special Assistant Dr Sania Nisher to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the expansion of Ehsaas Programme.

Najy Benhassine, on this occasion, appreciated the measures taken by the prime minister regarding climate change. He was appreciative of Pakistan’s commitment to generating electricity through other environment-friendly and renewable energy sources instead of coal, and described it a very responsible step towards checking the increasing hazardous effects of climate change in the region.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired 7th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Islamabad. The meeting was apprised that there are 19 SEZs notified in the country. The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations, 2020. It also approved launching of online SEZ Managament Information System whereby the approvals process will be digitalized and streamlined. It will also act as a one-window for investors and will ensure transparency. It approved award of status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones to Siddiq Sons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sind SEZs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that industrial development is vital for economic growth. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing ease-of-doing-business to the investors. He stated that economic activities generated by SEZs will increase job opportunities for local skilled and un-skilled labour. He directed to provide utility services including electricity and gas to the SEZs on priority.