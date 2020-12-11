Police nabs ‘head of gang’ involved in manufacturing counterfeit coins

Peshawar police claimed to have arrested the ‘head of gang’ involved in manufacturing counterfeit coins in Peshawar.

A gang involved in manufacturing counterfeit coins has been arrested in Peshawar on Thursday as Superintendent Police City informed told media that a suspected gang leader has been arrested while shifting the factory from Mattani village.

The police officer said that fake Rs5 coin and machinery were recovered from his possession. The suspected criminal has shown the process of manufacturing counterfeit coins while being in the custody of police officials, he added. A case was registered against the suspect under sections of the Currency Act.

Earlier during September, Karachi police had arrested three members of a gang involved in circulating fake currency in an organized manner through various petrol filling stations of the city. The officials of Ferozabad Model Police Station had arrested the accused from various petrol pumps of Karachi, where they were also found to be involved in tampering meters to steal petrol. The accused had confessed in a video statement that they were purchasing fake notes valuing Rs. one lac, for 30,000 rupees of genuine currency. Police also recovered a total of Rs 1,85,000 counterfeit currency notes from the accused.