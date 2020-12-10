MPAs start submitting resignations to party heads

Over a dozen MPAs, mostly from the PML-N, tendered their resignations from their Punjab Assembly seats on Wednesday just a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership asked the parliamentarians to submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31. Some of the lawmakers have addressed the speaker in the resignations while a few of them were addressed to the party leadership. It was announced by the head of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday that MPs will submit their resignations to their respective party head by 31st in a move to build pressure to oust the government.

Those who have tendered their resignations include PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza (PP-95 Chiniot) and Ali Haider Gillani (PP-211 Multan). PML-N’s MPAs include Samiullah Khan (PP-144 Lahore), Azma Zahid Bukhari (W-333), Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer (PP-245 Bahawalpur), Rahila Khadim Hussain (W-356), Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar (PP-185 Okara), Hina Parvez Butt (W-336), Sania Ashiq, Bilal Farooq Tarar (PP-53 Gujranwala), Chaudhry Adil Buksh Chattha (PP-52 Gujranwala), Ch Ghulam Raza Rabaira (PP-190 Okara), Jahangir Khanzada (PP-02 Attock) and Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth (PP-72 Sargodha). Moreover, PML-N MNAs Ch Hamid Hameed (NA-90 Sargodha) and Mehmood Bashir Virk (MNA Gujranwala) also tendered their resignations.

“It is now an established fact that massive rigging took place in most parts of Pakistan in the 2018 General Election and an incompetent government was installed which has brought the country on the brink of economic collapse. I firmly believe that free, fair, and transparent elections are the only way forward for Pakistan, and the sanctity of the vote must be restored for the country to prosper. I have always regarded this provincial assembly seat as a sacred trust bestowed upon me by my party leadership and to reaffirm my unconditional support and unflinching loyalty towards my party, I tender this resignation which may kindly be accepted,” said the resignation of PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt. She directly addressed her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

According to the resignation of PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani, addressed to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “You showed faith in me and entrusted me with the party ticket for PP-211, for which I am honored, humbled and grateful. “Today, to further the democratic struggle in Pakistan, I hereby tender my resignation to you, to be used at your will. Please accept my resignation as a token of my unconditional loyalty to the Pakistan People’s Party,” said MPA Ali Haider Gillani. The parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza, who is known for delivering fiery speeches in Punjabi, also tendered his resignation in his trademark Punjabi language.

The Speaker office hasn’t confirmed any resignation yet. A spokesperson for the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that not a single resignation is received yet in the office as they also came to know through media.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the resignations of the opposition will be the actual ones only when they are handed over to the Speaker of the Assembly. The opposition is trying in vain to fool the people. They themselves know that their protests and resignations will not end the government. “We are not scared of the threat of resignation of the opposition. If the opposition is serious then why these people do not submit their resignations to the Speaker. They are making such moves to destabilize the government and create chaos in the country,” said Governor.