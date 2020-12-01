Having a massive following and students, Umar Ashraf ought to dispense resourceful knowledge to them – which he does. He has 86.1k subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than 70.8k followers on his Instagram blog. They are all in pursuit of one thing; knowledge of stock trading.

At his young age, 24, he has a role that not everyone can manage. He is helping all the subscribers and followers become experts in the stock trading industry. He is also the founder of Ashraf Capital, Stock Market Lab, and TradeZella.

As a successful stock trader, Umar is helping people get the ability to make money from trading. Umar is confident because he uses the approach, which he has been using since he started trading. He highlights that he is not a financial advisor and, everything that he says on his YouTube channel is not a replacement for any financial advice.

“I am only sharing my biased opinion based on speculation and my personal experience. You should understand that risk comes uninvited with investment. Hence, you should always do your research before making any investment.”

That entails acquainting them with basic stuff like stock market knowledge, trade secrets, useful tips, and motivation to keep trying without giving up. Umar ensures that he gives them the right skills to make them endure all hardships. He firmly believes in the cliche, “After those difficult circumstances, lies success.”

Umar says that anyone willing to join stock trading must not be faint-hearted and bear a fearless attitude. He shares his story in totality without sugar-coating things. He highlights the deals he lost as well as the ones he won. That helps them learn from him.

Umar has put all his energy and attention on trading. Through his start-ups like Stock Market Lab and TradeZella, he aims to support struggling traders with relevant education and a trading feedback tool, respectively. This strategy has made most people who he introduces to stock trading achieve financial freedom.

Umar ensures that every day is a day to learn new things and open new windows in his trading space. He uploads engaging videos for his subscribers every Tuesday through which they get a chance to enhance their trading expertise.

Most people achieve financial stability, and off they go to live their dream. Umar Ashraf is a breathing proof of someone who has conquered his dreams and selflessly embarked on a mission to help people become financially stable.