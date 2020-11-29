Pakistan takes up visas issue with UAE

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, and raised the issue of visa restrictions being faced by Pakistani citizens.

Apprising the Emirati Minister of State of the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens with regard to UAE visa, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest possible. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, Covid-19 situation, Pakistan’s participation in the Expo, and other matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with UAE in diverse fields.

While appreciating Foreign Minister Qureshi’s statement at the 47th CFM Session, the Emirati minister lauded Pakistan’s initiative to propose OIC resolution on combating Islamophobia. The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah. It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah of Kuwait. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, Covid-19 situation, the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and regional security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed close historical and fraternal relations. He highlighted that a large number of Pakistanis living in Kuwait were making major contribution in the socio-economic development of Kuwait. He underscored Pakistan’s desire to transform close political relations into a robust economic partnership.