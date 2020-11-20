Daily Times

Punjab government bans indoor weddings, large-scale gatherings

Punjab government has issued a notification to announce complete ban on indoor weddings and all types of large-scale gatherings.
The notification issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department further states that only outdoor wedding events and gatherings will be allowed, with upper limit of 300 persons. Adoption of SOPs and precautionary guidelines would be mandatory.
The order shall come into force immediately and shall remain in force till 31st January 2021 unless otherwise amended.

