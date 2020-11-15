Justice Qaiser Rashid appointed acting CJ of Peshawar High Court

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, following Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth’s death. The Ministry of Law confirmed the selection of Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, belonging to Malakand, on Saturday. He will be the court’s top judge until a permanent chief justice can be appointed. Justice Seth died of coronavirus late Thursday. He had been admitted to an Islamabad hospital. He led the special court bench that announced the verdict against military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.