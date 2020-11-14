Session for Punjab Growth Strategy held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A key stakeholder’s session for the Punjab Growth Strategy was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce chaired by Chairman Planning and Development Board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, President Lahore Chamber Mian Tariq Misbah and Usman Khan, advisor Sub-National Governance.

The session was organised by Punjab Economic Research Institute and the Sub-National Governance Programme to re-align the Punjab Growth Strategy to the COVID-19 RISE strategy of the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme provides technical assistance to provincial and local government to strengthen processes and systems for better service delivery.

On the occasion Chairman P&D, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, emphasised on the importance of the private sector for job creation-which is one of the biggest targets of the Growth Strategy as well as the need of the hour in the pandemic where people have lost livelihoods. He urged businesses to play their part as the government has made the utmost effort to provide relief to businesses during the pandemic, including a PKR 56 billion tax relief, which is the biggest relief in the history of the province.

Chairman LCCI, Mian Tariq Misbah on the occasion said that there was a need for the private sector to interact with the public sector because this would lead to synergies for public private partnerships which are critical for economic growth. He thanked the SNG programme for taking lead on the initiative which was important to start the dialogue of cooperation between practice and public sector which will lead to achieving the targets the government has set for economic growth and job creation.