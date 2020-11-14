Veena served Rs 500 million defamation notice by ex-husband

Asad Bashir Khattak, Veena Malik’s ex-husband, on Thursday issued a defamation notice of Rs 500 million to actress Veena Malik for damaging his reputation and “unlawfully” moving his children to Pakistan, it was reported.

According to details, the Pakistani actress and former host has been served with a Rs 500 million notice by ex-Husband Asad Khattak for not letting him see his own children for over a year despite the court ruling in his favor. The notice gives Pakistani actress Veena Malik 10 days to tender an unreserved apology, resolve the dispute amicably or face court proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, Khattak claimed that his children are US citizens and were “illegally transported” to Pakistan from Dubai. He has requested the Pakistan interior ministry and FIA to take immediate action against his ex-wife Veena Malik and put her name on Exit Control List (ECL). It is pertinent to mention here that Veena Malik and Asad Khattak got divorced in 2017, ending their three years of marriage. The couple were married on 25 December 2013.