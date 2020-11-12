Ali Hamza’s heartfelt note for Karachi is giving us all the feels!

Since the day Coke dropped their ‘Karachi is love’ anthem video and we heard Ali Hamza’s voice on it, we have been having a hard time controlling all the emotions we are feeling.

First things first, the video and the song will make you feel majorly proud and even a bit sentimental if you are a Karachiite, and if you aren’t, well, it would definitely make you want to visit this ‘roshiyon ka sheher’ as they’ve aptly put it.

So, when Ali Hamza of our absolute favourite band ‘Noori’ shared the video with the sweetest note for Karachi, we could say it would absolutely sum up the Karachi experience for you.

Excuse us while we bawl our eyes over here after reading this heartwarming note. What we couldn’t put into words, Ali Hamza did for us. Listening to the Karachi experience of someone with an outward eye reminds you of this city’s beauty

“As a born and bread Lahori I was very unsure if I would stay on once my gig was over. The gig ended, but I stayed back – and with time, the thought of going back also started dwindling. No doubt Karachi is a city that transforms people! The positive impact it has had on me and my family is something we will always value throughout our lives,” wrote Ali Hamza, and we can’t help but agree.

This ‘Manifesto’ as Ali Hamza calls it, looks like a great collaboration between a young musician from Karachi and the powerhouse of talent Ali Hamza, reflecting the true Karachi essence even with this. The city that makes dreams come true and becomes a home for everyone has gone through so much but keeps pushing through; Karachi truly is love!