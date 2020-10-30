Pak Army holds free Medical Camp in TANK

TANK: 524 patients were medically examined and provided with free medicines in the one day free medical camp established by 25 Sindh Regiment of Pak Army in village Kiri Haider on Friday.

Most of the patients examined during the free medical camp included women and children.

The locals lauded the role of Pak Army for its humanitarian services and providing health care to the residents of remote areas at their door steps.

Doctors of the free medical camp apprised that out of 524 examined patients most of the patients suffered from Malaia, Pneumonia and allergy diseases.