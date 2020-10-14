The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan held an Award Ceremony for the winners of the Art Competition on “Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship is eternal and invincible” dedicated to the National Day of Azerbaijan, which was held in May-June of this year through the Embassy’s social network profiles.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director-General of Pakistan National Council of Arts, public and media representatives of this country, participants of the Art Competition and the Embassy staff attended the event.

At first, an exhibition of paintings of the Art Competition participants was viewed and a video was watched about Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ali Alizada shared his views on Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship and stated that the purpose of the competition is to promote the affection, religious, cultural and heritage similarities of the two brotherly countries among Pakistani youth, strengthen people to people contacts and cooperation with youth as well as encourage their competences.

Expressing satisfaction with the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Ambassador Ali Alizada also told that Armenian aggression and provocations against Azerbaijan, its attacks on innocent people have always been condemned by the Pakistani people, society, and youth. The Ambassador stressed that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan in difficult times and thanked to the Government and people of Pakistan for their continued support and solidarity.

Ali Alizada noted that holding of the ceremony on the eve of the Anniversary of the restoration of Independence Day of Azerbaijan – October 18, under the motto “Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship is eternal and invincible” is a stimulus for strong unity of youth of the both countries and congratulated the winners and participants and wished them success.

Expressing her good impressions on the event, Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director-General of Pakistan National Council of Arts said that the coronavirus pandemic has led to new ideas and projects in people. Speaking about the similarities between the two countries, the Director-General thanked the Embassy of Azerbaijan for its contribution to further strengthening the Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship through such projects. Dr. Fouzia Saeed also stressed the necessity to further deepening relations between the two countries, which have always supported each other.

Speaking at the event, other guests also shared their impressions about the competition, mentioning about the real eternality and invincibility friendship between our countries and peoples, they emphasized that Pakistani people will always stand by Azerbaijan and strongly condemn the Armenian aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, participants and winners of the competition were presented cash prizes, certificates and gifts.

The event was highlighted by the Pakistani medias and televisions.