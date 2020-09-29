PDM announces first rally in Quetta on Oct 11 to to rid Pakistan of ‘unconstitutional system’

Karachi: Representatives of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, have announced that they will hold a rally and public gathering in Quetta on October 11 as part of their anti-government movement.

“It was also decided that on October 11, PDM will hold [its] first public rally and then the movement will spread all over Pakistan and rid Pakistan of this unconstitutional system,” announced former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on behalf of the movement in a press conference.

The former prime minister also announced that PDM’s steering committee was also approved in today’s meeting of the opposition parties. He added that the organisational structure that was developed today will now be sent to party leaders for approval. He also said that the organisational details will be shared with the people soon.