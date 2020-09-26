1st National Online Basic Gymnastics Course 2020

Sports for Life in collaboration with Pakistan Gymnastic Federation, Khilari.pk and Sports Promotion Society, are collectively organizing the first National Online Basic Gymnastic Coaching Workshop 2020.

All students from schools, colleges, universities and other young people have been invited and they can avail this course.

The country’s first online Basic Gymnastic Coaching Workshop is scheduled to start from 25th September. The Associate Secretary of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation Faisal Fayyaz & Shehzad Qazi, CEO Sports for life have stated that the registration fee is set free for all the participants and briefed about the programme details. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot President PGF & Parvaiz Ahmad Secretary General of PGF will be the chief guests of opening ceremony while Haji Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General of Pakistan Olympic Association will be the guest of honor at the closing ceremony on 27th September 2020.

The expert panel consist of well renowned & qualified coaches of gymnastics like, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Mustaqeem, Umair Khan, Nazar Muhamad & Syed Muhammad Murtaza. Contestants will get benefit from this course and will be imparted lessons on the techniques and skills of Gymnastic, its coaching and rules etc. The organizing committee consist of Faisal Fayyaz & Shehzad Qazi, CEO of Sports for life Giving details, Sports For Life Chief Executive Shehzad Qazi said that online Gymnastic coaching course is the first of its kind during which several lectures will be delivered and afterwards an MCQ test will also be carried out. The participants will be awarded online participation certificates.