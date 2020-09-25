Gokce Hatun from Ertugrul looks gorgeous in Pakistani bridal dress

Pictures of Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who played the role of Gokce Hatun in the Turkish series ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ based on Islamic conquests, went viral on social media.

Photos and videos of Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli’s recent bridal photoshoot, which she has shot for a Pakistani designer, have been circulating on social media.

Burcu Kiratli can be seen wearing Pakistani bridal dress in viral photos and videos.

Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Hatun, has also become the brand ambassador for a couple of Pakistani brands.